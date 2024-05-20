'American Idol' Fans Are Overjoyed With This Season's Winner: "America Got This Right"

Another season of American Idol has come and gone. It was a tough season for contestants and judges, but ultimately the show could only crown one winner. This season's winner is Abi Carter, and fans are overjoyed!

One wrote, "Congratulations, Abi Carter! You are this season's #AmericanIdol winner! Your future starts now. You are ready for the next step in your career."

Another wrote, "ABI CARTER!!! Outside of Adam Lambert, the greatest audition of ALL-TIME!!! CONGRATULATIONS!"

Yet another wrote, "New American Idol Abi Carter is a good soul and I look forward to a beautiful career." The congratulations kept coming, "CONGRATS, ABI CARTER! You make 'California Girls' everywhere very proud." One celebrated, "Thank goodness America got this right."

What Could Be Next For The American Idol Top 3?

Abi Carter, is already sculpting out what her post-American Idol career could be. Winning the show certainly helps open doors for the artist. Along with the rest of the top 5, she released an original song titled, "This Isn't Over." It's the sort of vaguely inspirational piano ballad about being strong even when it's difficult. The song isn't much to write home about but it did spotlight some of her vocal chops. If nothing else, those skills can be honed by better writers and more interesting producers to give more dimension to her music.

Moreover, when Carter did the traditional Idol homecoming, she performed her new song, where she shined even brighter. There is potential for her in the right hands. We'll see what becomes of her.

It seems much murkier for Jack Blocker. When auditioning with his own original song, only Luke Bryan felt compelled to cosign him for the show. In a twist of fate, Bryan, Ryan Seacrest, and the rest of the Idol crew were able to convince Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to change their tune.

He is a strong singer and his potential in the music industry is there, given he already feels comfortable writing his own material enough to audition with it. His confidence doesn't shine as bright in terms of being able to leverage this attention into something worth following. He only echoes sentiments of gratitude but nothing in the way of a tangible plan. It is entirely plausible that he fades soon after American Idol.

The most interesting prospect is Will Moseley. He is a singer of real distinction, a real hefty gravitas to his voice that commands attention. In a competition that can fill up with anonymous voices with good backstories, Moseley has serious potential just by having a sense of familiarity. He's already teased his way onto Billboard success. I don't see why he couldn't make a real stride in the music industry.