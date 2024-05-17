'American Idol' Fans Are Loving Emmy Russell's New Song "Redemption" — Listen Now

You don't have to wait to hear Emmy Russell's new song. It's out now. Although she lost American Idol, Emmy Russell didn't waste time pursuing her musical dream. The same week as she was booted from the competition, Russell dropped a new song "Redemption" for fans to listen to.

She previously announced it on her social media. Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Meanwhile, fans are praising Emmy Russell's song. One person wrote, "I love Redemption! Stayed up tonight, had to hear it as soon as came out! Now I can not stop playing it! We are all so proud of you Emmy! It's your time!!! Keep reaching for those stars! Your light is shining bright. So extremely happy for you sweetheart......"

Another person wrote, "That sounds is awesome Emmy don't ever let anyone stand in your way. You are a great songwriter and singer. Looking forward to more songs." Yet another wrote, "I absolutely love you. Your voice is amazing. The song idk. I feel like you were made for more. You're so pure, i see you singing with elevation worship."

Emmy Russell On Leaving 'American Idol'

Meanwhile, Emmy Russell opened up about leaving the show. She said it was all part of a great plan. "I didn't make Top 3, but that's part of — that was God's plan," she said. "Before I got eliminated, I think God told me, he was like, 'Emmy, you're not gonna be chosen by America, but I chose you."

She said that she's okay with the decision. "I know I'm chosen," she added. "It's like whenever a boy is like, 'I don't wanna go out with you anymore.' And you're like, 'OK, but I know I'm loved."

Russell hinted then that she planned to continue forward with her musical ambitions. So far, she's sticking with her word on that. "Don't run from rejection or pain, and facing hard things ... " she said. "I sang 'The Climb' from Miley Cyrus, and I really think that she says it best. Sometimes you're gonna have to lose ... it's the climb. The climb is Abraham's promised land ... the promise is the climb with God."