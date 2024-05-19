'American Idol' Fans Are Blasting Show For Setting One Finalist Up For Failure

American Idol fans smell something fishy. They think something isn't right about how the show handled posting Abi Carter on their social media.

When Carter returned to her hometown of Indio, California for a concert, the American Idol Instagram page made it a point to share the local event. The kicker? But by the time they posted it, it was already after midnight, which is past some people's bedtimes.

Fans Upset Over Untimely Abi Carter Post

One Instagram user reflected this frustration and felt like this was a part of one grander scheme by American Idol. "Just want to point out that american idol made her post last because she is the most likely to win," they say before diving into conspiracy. "But they are posting posts with her at an odd time during the day compared to the other 2 finalists because they want one of the guys to win."

This echoes a sentiment fans have in general about American Idol's promotional tactics. One person comments, "Stop posting her stuff at such odd times. it won't get the engagement and numbers it deserves. its past midnight LOL."

Now I'm not sure if some people are going to know this. But California is a 3 hour time difference from the Atlantic side of the country. Additionally, I have no clue what concert is ever going to finish before 9pm, the only way you can get that post out before midnight on the east coast.

Also, it's totally fine to see that Instagram post in the morning? I'm largely skeptical to believe that the algorithm would flat out bury a post that you would generally be interested in as a fan. If you have any stock in Carter and the show, you were certainly going to see the post by the early AM.

The American Idol finale is guaranteeing a gigantic spectacle of a night. Abi Carter and the other two finalists will perform for their chance to win it all. We will get to truly see how much, if at all, Instagram metrics plays a factor into who wins.