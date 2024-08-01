'American Idol' Execs Explain Why They Chose Carrie Underwood To Replace Katy Perry

It's official. Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol to replace Katy Perry as judge on the show. It ends months of searching for a suitable replacement. But how did American Idol producers zero in on Underwood?

According to executives on the show, it made perfect sense. After all, Underwood had a connection with the competition, having won it herself. That certainly plays into the narrative that the show is hoping to sell. But unlike some winners, Underwood's career exploded afterward with the singer reaching new heights.

This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career," Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement released by ABC on Thursday. "As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television."

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades," Erwich added.

Full Circle Moment For Carrie Underwood

Meanwhile, American Idol showrunner and producer Megan Wolflick said in a statement in the press release, "Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show."

"Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way," Wolflick shared. "Carrie has always been a strong supporter of Idol, and I'm thrilled for her to be reunited with our Idol Family."

As far as Underwood goes, the show released a look back at Underwood's time in the competition and the years afterward. The singer explained that the show would always hold a special place in her heart. After all it helped her become famous.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she says in the clip. "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."