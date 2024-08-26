'American Idol' Contestant Drops Cover of Loretta Lynn Classic

American Idol has proven to be a career springboard for many talented young artists. Mia Matthews is among them. She recently dropped a cover of a classic Loretta Lynn song, "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," that should help propel her to greater public recognition and the stardom she's evidently after.

Matthews was on Season 22 of Idol. She wowed the judges "with her pure country sound and impressive poise, even though she was only 19 years old," reported Classic Country Music. Matthews did not make it into the group of top eight finalists. She did, however, demonstrate the singing chops and vocal mastery that qualify her for a future as a professional singer.

We want to take a closer look at Mia Matthews, an exciting and ambitious up-and-comer, to learn more about her. There'll sure be room for her in the figurative country music tent!

There Is A Great Story Behind 'You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)'

It Has To Do With A Woman Loretta Lynn Met Backstage After A Concert

Country music is all about the generations-old tradition of storytelling. So it's fitting that there is a marvelous story behind "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)."

Per Classic Country Music, "According to Loretta, the song was inspired by a real-life woman whom she met backstage at a show. The woman shared with Loretta her worries about another woman who was pursuing her husband. The queen of country music responded: 'Honey, she ain't woman enough to take your man!'

Hours later, Loretta had written the lyrics that would go on to become one of her signature songs. It became the title track to her 1966 album and peaked in the number two spot on the US Hot Country Songs chart."

This Is A Song Mia Matthews Was Already Familiar With

Matthews Sang It On 'Idol' And Received Substantial Acclaim

Mia Matthews has good taste in country music! She chose it for American Idol's Hollywood week. Following "an overwhelmingly positive response," Matthews decided to go for an acoustic version.

We'll be watching this stellar young performer as she makes a name for herself in the pantheon of American Idol alums!