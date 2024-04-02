'American Idol' Contestant Madai ChaKell Fires Back at Luke Bryan After Heated Arguement

American Idol contestant Madai ChaKell is telling her side of the story after garnering controversy online. She's firing back at Luke Bryan and the show after getting into an argument with the judge during Hollywood Week.

Speaking with Perez Hilton on Instagram, ChaKell explained her side of things. The contestant garnered controversy for repeat performances and getting snappy with Bryan. According to ChaKell, she didn't even audition for the show. American Idol producers approached her due to her popularity on TikTok.

ChaKell feels that the show used her for publicity and shock value with an intention of sabotaging her Hollywood Week performance.

"On American Idol, I was surprised by the way they were going about things. Because, we all know the show back in the day had people they used for entertainment," she said. "I haven't watched the show in so long, so when they reached out to me — That's another thing, American Idol scouted me, guys. They found me on TikTok. I had already built a platform for myself."

ChaKell said producers told her to use her TikTok persona on the show. As far as her performance, she said the pianist intentionally messed her song. The experience made her very emotional.

"What happened was when that happened onstage when the notes were all funky, I then knew in that moment. I just saw 150 people perform. I knew with what just happened with me, the chances of me staying are slim to none. So when I got off the stage, I'm ready, I'm done. I'm okay," she said. ChaKell also said it was producers who urged her to perform again. "I believe the reason they wanted me to go again is because it would be very evident that the piano was purposely played to mess me up. Because if you watch the show, he didn't mess up on nobody's spot until it was me. No one had any mess ups."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5PMnekPCFg/

'American Idol' Contestant Blasts Luke Bryan

Likewise, she said producers told her to "finish the story" referring to the antagonistic relationship she garnered with Bryan. ChaKell took issue with Bryan asking her if her voice was shaky. She said the judge was aware that contestants barely got the chance to eat or sleep. She said she had to sneak tea because it wasn't allowed.

"People find me to have a bad attitude because they don't know me. Me speaking for myself and talking to judges who know what's really going on behind the scenes. What I was saying was not for the viewers to understand. Luke Bryan and the rest of the judges knew exactly what I saying," she said. "My attitude, I feel it was warranted."

However, viewers still aren't on ChaKell's side with one commenter writing, "Girl im just mad cause i was rooting for you since the audition, but you went and fumbled the bag with that attitude. smh."

ChaKell drew controversy for snapping at Bryan, mocking his previous comment. She said, "Can I have a chair, perhaps, because I'm getting a 'little bit shaky.'"

"Maybe we'll do 'American Humble' at some point," Bryan told her. "Probably not winning the audience with that one."