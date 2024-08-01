'American Idol' Contestant Announces Death Of Mother Who Inspired Her To Compete

American Idol contestant Julia Gagnon had some sad news to share with her fans. She revealed that her birth mother had passed away.

The American Idol contestant announced the sad news on social media. She shared two photos of her mother Sara Ramos. Ramos lived in Guatemala. Gagnon grew up in Cumberland wither her adopted parents, Meg and Jim Gagnon. She didn't connect with her birth family until she was 18.

Gagnon had hoped that she could use America Idol as a moment to share with Sara. However, Sara had been battling an infection in Guatemala at the time.

The American Idol contestant wrote, "Sara. Thank you for showing me a smile like mine, eyes like mine, a nose like mine, and more importantly thank you for giving me a chance. I have so much that I love and treasure and you solely gave me all of it by bringing me into this beautiful world, and giving me a family ? Rest now, I know you're finally at peace and in the kingdom you deserve. Gracias mama."

'American Idol' Star's Mother DIes

She followed this up with a sad message saying she lost followers. She wrote, "Since informing the world of losing my birth mum, I lost 48 followers on Instagram. I think two years ago I would have lived in confusion and anger, feeling as if my first step towards vulnerability chased away people who "liked" me. Today, I treasure every follower who takes time in their day to stick around, and not only stick around but reach out and extend their love. Social media, social status, it all falls away slowly from prioritization, and we are left with the people who truly care. I'm so grateful for all of yall, thank you :,)"

However, several fans sent their sympathies to Gagnon. One wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss . ?. Your words about your birthmom are so well written and lovely. My birthmom died many years before my mom but they were equally painful. I have a tatoo in an eternity symbol with all the initials. Like you. I was blessed with amazing adoptive parents. We are lucky. I'm so happy your birthmom got to see all your talent and your love for her. Sending you a big hug."

Another wrote, "I'm sorry for your loss!?? May she be resting and never forget the Guatemalan blood running through your veins! From one proud Guatemalan to another! She continues to watch over you and continues to want what's best for you on your journey!"