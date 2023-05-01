'American Idol': Colin Stough Soars Into the Top 10 With Allman Brothers Band Cover

American Idol revealed the Top 10 contestants on Sunday night's (April 30) episode, and singer Colin Stough found a place in the exclusive group of artists after impressing the judges with the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider." The performance was part of the show's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-themed night.

According to Taste of Country, Stough consulted former Idol contestant and music star Adam Lambert before the performance. He then hit the stage, looking the part with grown out locks, a button-down floral shirt and a suede, Western-style vest. He also sported a leather guitar strap with his name on it.

Stough excelled vocally during the performance, showcasing near-flawless tune and a hint of grittiness in his voice. The judges looked on as he sang, with Luke Bryan looking especially pleased by the performance. The three judges -- Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie -- reportedly gave the singer a standing ovation at the end of the tune.

When it came time for the judges to share their feedback, all of them shared that they enjoyed the performance, but they are looking for more from the singer. Perry asked for more "attack" from Stough, and Richie told him he needs to "get nasty." Bryan also asked for more movement during performances as opposed to standing behind the microphone.

Stough advanced into the Top 10 thanks to America's votes. The Top 10 also includes Iam Tongi, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, Haven Madison, Zachariah Smith and Tyson Venegas.

Stough hails from Mississippi, and he made his debut on the show with a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" during his audition.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on ABC. The show's 21st season will conclude and a winner will be revealed on the finale episode on Sunday, May 21.

