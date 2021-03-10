Kentucky Teen Alyssa Wray's 'American Idol' Audition Draws Beyonce Comparisons From Luke Bryan

Alyssa Wray stood out on Sunday night's (March 7) episode of American Idol, and not just because the Perryville, Kentucky teen stands 6'2" tall.

Her performance of "I Am Changing," a song Idol veteran Jennifer Hudson sang in the movie Dreamgirls, not only earned her a golden ticket. It gained the highest praise from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry said Wray has the talent to do anything she "ever dreamed of," while Bryan lauded her "presence," which he called "the most challenging thing in entertainment" to master. Bryan also went as far as to liken the American Idol audition to seeing another "Beyonce get born."

Queen Bey comparisons aside, the highest praise for Wray came from an awe-struck Richie.

"How lucky are we to finally say, 'we knew you when, and we had something to do with it?'," said Richie, a singer-songwriter, producer and actor from Alabama.

If you want to root for a country singer, keep an eye on Idol contestants Cameron McGhar, Alex Miller and EmiSunshine as the ABC series heads to Hollywood.

And to see Miller and Wray together, check out the duet performance of "My Old Kentucky Home" that Miller shared on social media.

Alyssa Wray and I got together today and sang “My Old Kentucky Home.” Enjoy! #alyssaonidol #alexonidol #americanidol #kentuckyproud #stephenfoster #myoldkentuckyhome #bluegrassstate Posted by Alex Miller Music on Monday, March 8, 2021

Other recent auditions of note came from New York native Laila Mach, who took Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" in a different direction, plus Caleb Kennedy (with original song "Nowhere"), Abby LeBaron (Kodaline's "All I Want"), Murphy (Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us" and original song "Painted Man"), Ash Ruder and Broadway-crazed vocalist Beane.