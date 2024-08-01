'American Idol' Alum Is Replacing Katy Perry As Judge: Report

American Idol may have finally found its replacement for Katy Perry. According to reports, the musical competition is turning to an alum. That's right, American Idol may be replacing Perry with Carrie Underwood. Underwood famously won the competition and went on to become a star in country music.

According to Deadline, Underwood has replaced Perry on the competition. They said the singer is still finalizing her contract. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Underwood will appear on GMA this Friday. They theorize that the singer will use the appearance as a platform to officially announce she's taking the gig.

American Idol would officially end its search for a suitable replacement for Perry. A bunch of big names have been thrown around. Everyone from Jelly Roll to Meghan Trainor wanted a chance at the gig. Notably, Underwood wasn't seriously talked about in consideration despite her history with the show.

'American Idol' Found Replacement Possibly

"I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Luke Bryan revealed prior to this.

Trainor will surely be disappointed. She had previously expressed her strong desire to win the gig. She said, "I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don't really have the final say ... but I have begged for this job ... it's my favorite show — I've watched it since I was a child."

Meanwhile, former winner Kelly Clarkson officially withdrew her name from consideration.

"I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," Clarkson says in the interview. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

She continues, expressing how even Idol nostalgia can't replace her mission statement in life. "I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other," she emphasizes. "As a parent... people get this... you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you."