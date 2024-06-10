‘American Idol’ Alum Colin Stough Wants This Music Icon To Replace Katy Perry, But Is It Likely?

Another day, another potential replacement for Katy Perry. Everyone and their grandma has an idea of who should replace Perry on American Idol. Now, American Idol alum Colin Stough is sharing his two cents as well.

The singer said he would really like for Adele to appear on the show and take over for Perry on the show. Here's why he thinks Adele would make a good replacement. "I've not always loved her music, but I've always respected her as a person for her work ethic. In this industry, you have to have a work ethic," Stough exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest. "To me, she has a different fame. She has true music fame, not like a TV fame or a publicity fame or anything like that. [Fame] just comes from her music."

Well, Stough could potentially be in luck. There were rumors that Adele was interested in taking over American Idol. While things didn't shake out for Kelly Clarkson (another rumored pick), we'll see if Adele ultimately gets it. However, Stough wanted to stress he "never met" Adele but she "seems amazing." He said, "She seems like she stands up for what she thinks and I love that about her. I'd love to meet her one day."

Life After 'American Idol'

Meanwhile, Stough also spoke on how his own life changed following Season 21 of American Idol. He said that it's been a blessing to pursue a career in music.

"Just blessings," he said. "One thing I really love about this is the music industry has really pushed me closer to God. Before I was doing this, I kind of drifted away a little bit, and I know I might get on stage, cuss, do this, do that, things you don't like. But at the end of the day, I'm a God-fearing Christian. So I love him to death. That's one thing that has mainly changed in my personal life."

Stough continued, "Just being somebody, like, that's really another main thing. And it's awesome and I just love everything." He's appreciated the fans' response to his music. He said it's a nice change of pace.

He said, "It's good because [I] come from a hometown where, you know, you don't really do much. Every guy there is a hard a—, you know what I mean? So being a little bit different, kind of showing that people really, really love that."