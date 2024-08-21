American Airlines Removes Passenger With Bloodied Head

An American Airlines flight met a bit of turbulence when a couple showed up in an unusual fashion. Per Local10, Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier tried to board a flight with his wife. However, when Hernandez-Garnier arrived, he appeared to be bleeding from his forehead. His head was also covered with a bloody bandage.

Hernandez-Garnier was asked by police to clean himself up and replace the bandages. He didn't have any clean bandages and tried to board the plane anyway. Reportedly, some crew members asked Hernandez-Garnier to deboard the plane. The crew was concerned about Hernandez-Garnier's condition, as well as the potential for contamination aboard the plane.

Hernandez-Garnier and his wife refused to leave, implying that if they couldn't fly, nobody else could, either. The police responded, asking the pair once more to deboard. Again, they refused.

Hernandez-Garnier's partner, Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, posted a video to TikTok documenting the incident. It's speculated that Hernandez-Garnier's injury was the result of hair transplant surgery, but that has yet to be definitively proven. Police then warned the couple that they'd be arrested for trespassing.

"After a brief moment of resisting to be handcuffed, they were subsequently placed under arrest," reports indicated.

American Airlines Removes A Passenger With A Bloody Injury

Further, as a result of the incident, all of the passengers had to deboard the plane. This indefinitely delayed the flight.

Commenters had much to say in the aftermath of the situation. "Who is their right mind travels after major surgery like that? The pressure can hurt him," one TikTok user stated.

"Y'all saying it's a biohazard that's why they got kicked but then why would they let all the way in to the point they got seated with no problem," said another user. Indeed, the opinions are out in full force!

"I don't understand how he didn't at least clean that out before leaving. Clean gauzes and stuff." You have to admire the sheer audacity when it's all said and done. Like... his head didn't hurt? He could function properly and (relatively) sane? I'm not saying he should've. But his resilience is something that should definitely be looked at!