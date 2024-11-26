American Airlines Refuses To Refund Doctor Who Gave Up Seat For Passenger Having Medical Emergency

Giving up a seat, for any reason, usually deserves some kind of compensation. One surgeon, traveling on American Airlines, was kind enough to assist a woman in distress, giving up her seat, but the airline refused to issue any refund.

Videos by Wide Open Country

During a long-haul flight, a woman became distressed on the plane. She passed out several times and was left to lie down in the bathroom. There was nowhere else for her to go. However, Dr. Erin Nance, traveling in a much nicer seat, gave up her place so the woman could lie down. This was no short journey either.

She then took the other passenger's seat with her partner, which she described in her TikTok as the worst on the plane. The woman was able to calm down, and Nance had to deal with the ride in significantly worse seats. Despite the selfless act, Dr. Nance still thought she may be entitled to a refund from American Airlines.

Her assistance prevented a diversion for the flight, meaning it could complete the journey. Otherwise, it would have had to land earlier, causing further delays and costs. However, due to the seats being sold through British Airways, American Airlines said they couldn't issue a refund for the seat switch.

The Power of Social Media Strong Arms an American Airlines Refund

Due to the power of public shaming through TikTik, Dr. Nance managed to squeeze some kind of refund from American Airlines. In the end, they issued her some extra points to her account, but it was British Airways that stepped up.

A total of $2,145.52 was refunded to her and her partner for their upgraded seats. She also has the gratitude of both the woman, her son, and the other passengers on board. This wasn't the first time she had done it, either. Speaking with the Daily Mail she noted "Over the years, I've assisted countless passengers in medical distress. It's part of the job. I've never asked for anything in return; in fact, I often don't even mention it."

The work of a doctor is never done, and this often includes being the port of call when an emergency happens miles in the air. Planes can be a tricky place when a medical emergency kicks off, and although it is a doctor's responsibility to care, some kind of reparations are usually in order.