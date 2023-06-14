Amber Heard Plays a Pioneering 1800s Psychiatrist in First Film Role Since Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard will star in the upcoming 19th-century thriller In the Fire, screening alongside Indiana Jones 5 and Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry at Sicily's Taormina Film Festival later this month, per Deadline. The movie marks the Aquaman actress' first major project since her high-profile legal battle with former husband Depp concluded last Spring.

Billed as a supernatural period drama, In the Fire centers on Heard's pioneering 1890s psychiatrist Grace Burnham, who travels from New York City to a remote Colombian plantation to care for a disturbed young boy whose inexplicable illness has baffled local priests.

Grace's psychiatric treatment methods ignite a war between science and religion, and it's up to her to save the boy from the fury of village zealots who believe him to be possessed. Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega (The Last Stand) also stars.

Filming on In the Fire wrapped in March 2022, before Heard and Depp's highly publicized defamation case went to trial. At the time, the actress posted an in-costume photo on Instagram to celebrate the completion of the film:

In the Fire is co-written and directed by Conor Allyn, a producer on the upcoming rodeo drama Ride, starring Jake Allyn (Conor's brother), C. Thomas Howell and Yellowstone's Forrie J. Smith. Allyn's previous directing credits include Netflix's Walk. Ride. Rodeo. and the 2020 neo-Western No Man's Land, which starred Frank Grillo.

Heard, along with Allyn and Noriega, is expected to make an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival to promote In the Fire. The event also marks the Italian premieres of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Johnny Depp's French-language period drama Jeanne du Barry, which opened this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Heard is also slated to reprise her role as Mera in DC's Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, bowing this December.

