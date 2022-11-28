The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Happening Now

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you haven't gotten a start on your holiday shopping yet, then lucky you -- because Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales are happening now, which means your procrastination just might pay off. As usual, some of the best sales and steepest discounts are on Amazon, so you can quickly cross everyone off of your gift list without dropping a ton of cash. Plus, there's that sweet bonus of never actually having to enter a store. Amazon's official Cyber Monday sale starts today, with Cyber Week following right after that, and it features some of the best products in every category -- from beauty and tech to kitchen and apparel, there's something for everyone (even if that someone is you!). We'll be covering the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, Cyber Week sales, and last-minute holiday shopping bargains for whenever you choose to shop, so why not start now?

As a reminder, signing up to become an Amazon Prime member will ensure fast shipping and exclusive deals on the platform -- so if you're not a member yet, you can sign up HERE for a free 30-day trial. An Amazon Prime subscription is $14.99 a month or $139 a year, and it also includes their free same- or two-day shipping policy on Prime-eligible products, a Prime Video subscription, and an Amazon Fresh subscription. The price is lower for students and those that qualify for certain government assistance programs, and you can find out your eligibility here. So sign up and get shopping -- and check out our favorite Cyber Monday sales on Amazon below:

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Going On Now

This ultra fast-drying hair dryer has been compared to the Dyson, but at a much cheaper price (especially because it's on sale for Cyber Monday!). It's gentle on hair, and it comes with accessories like a diffuser for curly hair and a slip-resistant mat for your countertop.

This ceramic tower space heater from Lasko has two heat settings and oscillates to keep the room evenly heated. It has a built-in timer for safe heating, and a remote control.

Popular brand Fabletics is having a big sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday: snag up to 40% off on products like these leggings, which are chafe-resistant, moisture-wicking, and has targeted compression that's still breathable.

These comfortable, memory foam slippers are easy to slip on and off and feel like walking on pillows. They'll make great gifts for any man on your list.

UGG Boots are back in style, so snag a pair of these sheepskin boots that will provide both warmth and style this winter.

These Tik-Tok favorite toys feature five surprise miniature toys that are all Disney-themed -- and this pack is an Amazon-exclusive. Give it as a stocking stuffer to all the kids on your list.

A popular, professional-grade blender that blends ice, purees sauce, and makes amazing smoothies is at the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Just add water to these cult-favorite cloths and remove makeup instantly -- with no eye makeup remover or stubborn pulling. We love that this comes with seven cloths for each day of the week and have a chic case. Another bonus: the flip side of these reusable pads exfoliate the face.

This popular dupe of the Dyson styler is this Revlon option -- use it on damp hair to add volume to the roots, smooth frizz, and create a look similar to a professional blow-out.

This set of eight steak knives would make a great gift at under $50 -- the serrated stainless blades are inspired by Italian and German craftsmanship.

This is a great deal on a pre-lit tree: when you purchase a select tree from National Tree Company, you'll get a free Amazon Smart Plug and an Amazon Echo. That means you'll be able to voice command your tree to light up or program it to turn on and off -- in addition to some other smart features you'll love having with the Echo all year round.

Snag these Android- and Apple-compatible headphones from brand-favorite Beats: They produce crystal clear sound, function completely wirelessly (and charge instantly in their accompanying case), and are currently at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them at. These would make a seriously great gift for anyone who commutes, works in an office, or can't function without their Spotify playlist.

Keep tabs on your home when you're not home using this Ring video doorbell -- it features things like two-way talk, advanced motion detection, built-in greetings, and it can send alerts directly to your phone when there's movement by your front door. You don't even need to install a new system -- it should connect to your existing doorbell.

If you've been holding off on getting a Cricut -- which is pretty much a must-have in the DIY community -- then now's the time. You can get a steep discount on this Cricut Joy machine, which is a smaller version of the original and perfect to help print fun designs for things like cards, mugs, tumblers, and more. Then, add on the heat press, which is perfect for creating your own sweatshirts, T-shirts, and blankets. It's something you'll use all year long.

This smart vacuum is over 40% off and is a match made in heaven for people with pets or kids -- it has an app where it tracks the layout of your home and also features a sensor to detect where there is more mess needed to be cleaned, so it'll increase the suction power automatically.

This smart oven cooks food 30% faster thanks to its convection fan that circulates hot air for quick and even cooking. It has 10 settings, including toast, bagel, pizza, cookies, reheat, broil, and warm --- and it fits up to six slices of bread.

