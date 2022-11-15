Amazon Black Friday Deals Start Now: Here's What To Buy

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you haven't already gotten a start on your holiday shopping, then lucky you -- procrastination might actually have paid off for once. Holiday sales have notoriously started earlier and earlier these days, and Amazon just got in on the game: they dropped some of the best early Black Friday deals this week, so you can quickly cross everyone off of your gift list without dropping a ton of cash. Plus, there's that sweet bonus of never actually having to enter a store. Although Amazon's official Black Friday sale starts on Thanksgiving this year and goes on for a 48 full hours (and don't worry, we'll cover that t00), they have also been doing some early sales on some of the best products in every category -- from beauty and tech to kitchen and apparel, there's something for everyone (even if that someone is you!). We'll be covering the best Amazon Black Friday deals, Cyber Week sales, and last-minute holiday shopping bargains for whenever you choose to shop, but why not get a head start now?

As a reminder, signing up to become an Amazon Prime member will ensure fast shipping and exclusive deals on the platform -- so if you're not a member yet, you can sign up HERE for a free 30-day trial. An Amazon Prime subscription is $14.99 a month or $139 a year, and it also includes their free same- or two-day shipping policy on Prime-eligible products, a Prime Video subscription, and an Amazon Fresh subscription. The price is lower for students and those that qualify for certain government assistance programs, and you can find out your eligibility here. So sign up and get shopping -- because once the Thanksgiving turkey sets in, you'll be glad you shopped early. Check out our favorite Black Friday sales on Amazon below:

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Going On Now

This is a great deal on a pre-lit tree: when you purchase a select tree from National Tree Company, you'll get a free Amazon Smart Plug and an Amazon Echo. That means you'll be able to voice command your tree to light up or program it to turn on and off -- in addition to some other smart features you'll love having with the Echo all year round.

Snag a new TV for under $300 (and with a screen size of up to 55 inches) so you can watch Yellowstone's new season in style: each television is in vivid 4K for utra-clarity, and it comes with an Amazon Fire remote for things like voice commands and easier surfing.

Snag these Android- and Apple-compatible headphones from brand-favorite Beats: They produce crystal clear sound, function completely wirelessly (and charge instantly in their accompanying case), and are currently at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them at. These would make a seriously great gift for anyone who commutes, works in an office, or can't function without their Spotify playlist.

Keep tabs on your home when you're not home using this Ring video doorbell -- it features things like two-way talk, advanced motion detection, built-in greetings, and it can send alerts directly to your phone when there's movement by your front door. You don't even need to install a new system -- it should connect to your existing doorbell.

If you've been holding off on getting a Cricut -- which is pretty much a must-have in the DIY community -- then now's the time. You can get a steep discount on this Cricut Joy machine, which is a smaller version of the original and perfect to help print fun designs for things like cards, mugs, tumblers, and more. Then, add on the heat press, which is perfect for creating your own sweatshirts, T-shirts, and blankets. It's something you'll use all year long.

This smart vacuum is over 40% off and is a match made in heaven for people with pets or kids -- it has an app where it tracks the layout of your home and also features a sensor to detect where there is more mess needed to be cleaned, so it'll increase the suction power automatically.

This smart oven cooks food 30% faster thanks to its convection fan that circulates hot air for quick and even cooking. It has 10 settings, including toast, bagel, pizza, cookies, reheat, broil, and warm --- and it fits up to six slices of bread.

