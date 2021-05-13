Alan Jackson Poured His God-Given Talent Into Timeless Hymn 'Amazing Grace'

There's nothing quite like hearing a country star pour their God-given talents into a gospel song.

That's especially true if the star in question's Alan Jackson, and the song is "Amazing Grace," perhaps the best-known hymn of them all and a song that describes so many believers' personal faith journeys.

Jackson goes from the voice of broken hearts and loving sons and fathers to a willing vessel for gospel hymns on EMI Nashville releases Precious Memories (2006) and Precious Memories Volume II (2013).

Volume I brought us timeless favorites ("How Great Thou Art," "In the Garden," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "I'll Fly Away") plus a more modern selection in line with Jackson's songs for his mama ("I Want to Stroll Over Heaven With You"). Volume II opens with "Amazing Grace," which sets the stage for uplifting renditions of "When the Roll is Called Up Yonder," "There is Power in the Blood," "Just As I Am" and other songs many associate with bygone days of going to church with kinfolks.

The funeral song by slave trader turned abolitionist John Newton is pretty much synonymous with gospel music. Its lyrics date back to the 1770s.

Seemingly every famous believer in popular music has recorded it, with Jackson's fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton sharing her faith through a state song-worthy rendition.

"Amazing Grace" Lyrics

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind, but now I see

'Twas grace that taught my heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed

Through many dangers, toils and snares

I have already come

'Tis grace that brought me safe thus far

And grace will lead me home

When we've been there ten thousand years

Bright shining as the sun

We've no less days to sing God's praise

Than when we first begun

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind, but now I see