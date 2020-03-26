Rising country artist Amanda Kate honors the King of Country with "Someone Had to Teach You," a track from George Strait's 1990 album Livin' It Up.

Kate shifts the classic dance floor shuffler into Western swing overdrive and does King George proud. In the process, she also pays tribute to late country singer Dawn Sears, who recorded the song with country supergroup The Time Jumpers.

"I have been a fan of George Strait since I was a little girl growing up in New Mexico listening to Texas Country," Amanda Kate tells Wide Open Country. Traditional country songs truly are the soundtrack of my life. I'm also a big fan of the late Dawn Sears. She had one of the greatest country voices of all time. This version was one that she did several years ago, and I am so thrilled to add this country classic to my live show and song list. I love being able to introduce classic country to the younger generation."

Listen to "Someone Had to Teach You" below.

Last year, Amanda Kate released her debut album Time, which was inspired by her mom.

For more information on Amanda Kate, visit her official website.