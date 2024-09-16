Alleged Trump Assassin Had A History of Trouble With The Law

Alleged Trump assassin Ryan Routh reportedly had a history of trouble with the law and authorities before his arrest for allegedly trying to kill Donald Trump.

In 2002, Routh had a three-hour standoff with authorities. They later convicted him of carrying a "weapon of mass destruction." Fast forward two decades later and authorities arrested Routh for allegedly trying to assassinate Trump in Florida.

Back in 2002, authorities pulled Routh over for a traffic stop but he fled. Routh ended up barricading himself inside his United Roofing business. The Greensboro News and Recorder reported that authorities charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Routh was carrying an automatic machine gun, according to police.

Following his arrest, Routh also had run-ins with the law afterward. Authorities charged him with felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed gun, hit and run and resisting law enforcement.

Routh allegedly hid and waited for Trump at his golf club in Florida. Secret Services noticed the barrel of an AK-47 sticking out of the bushes. They ended up opening fire causing Routh to leave. Authorities later arrested during a traffic stop.

Trump Speaks Out

Following the assassination attempt, Trump spoke out and thanked the Secret Service for their efforts to keep him safe.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!" the former president posted on Truth Social.

He also added, "Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. And his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots. And, all of Law Enforcement. For the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States. And the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE."

He wrote, "THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

The White House also issued a statement about the incident. "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."