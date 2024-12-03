Alleged Fan Who Pulled Kacey Musgraves’ Hair During Concert Breaks Silence With Facebook Post

The alleged fan who pulled on Kacey Musgraves during her Tampa Bay concert on Friday has broken her silence after being harassed online.

Videos surfaced of a fan reaching out and grabbing Kacey Musgraves as she walked through the crowd in a Tampa Bay performance. The grab spun the singer around, making her face the smiling and recording fan. The transgression was not well received online.

Musgraves even spoke out herself about the incident, calling the fan the "Tampa B---h." Musgraves said the fan "kinda ruined it for everyone." She was visibly annoyed and frustrated about the grabbing, which is a no-go no matter who you are.

The fan has spoken out about the hate she's been receiving online. Fans of Musgraves managed to find her full name and social media handles and took to harassing her. Although what the fan did was deplorable, so was the witch hunt that ensued.

To preserve her privacy, I will not link to her Facebook post. Her message has been shared on X, however.

"Tampa B---h" Says She Didn't Grab Musgraves

The alleged fan defended herself. "I was an excited fan who happened to stretch out her hand in hopes of touching her hand and everything just seems turned out malicious," she said.

Although she says she merely reached out hand, a slowed-down recording shows she did something much more dramatic.

The fan continued, saying "I regret supporting her music or even buying VIP to watch her. What artist calls her fan a Tampa B---h?"

Throughout the message, she emphasizes that she's been through hell online and that she hopes no one else has to "face the nonsense" that she's had to.

"These people are commenting on tik tok my full name, posting usernames, posting where I live, and then coming into my personal accounts in hopes of tearing me down," she reported.

Although touching, let alone grabbing, a performer is rude and thoughtless, it is dangerous to dox people online. Her addresses and personal information should not have been discovered and leaked due to this event.

She did something bad and was called out by Musgraves herself, it should have been left there.

One thing is for certain though, this alleged fan doesn't seem to want to take accountability for her act against the singer.

"I can't believe she's playing victim. I can't get over this ?," one comments.

"The amount of gaslighting when she legit assaulted someone ??," writes another.