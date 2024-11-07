Alleged Cop Killer Has One Of The Wildest Mugshots You'll See Today

If you're going to get your mugshot taken, you have to make it look good. There are two ways to do this - either by being exceedingly sexy, like the people on MugShawtys, or looking like an absolute maniac, like this alleged cop killer.

After trying to blast his way out of a sticky situation, Darion McMillian was promptly arrested and taken into custody. Here, the alleged cop killer was lined up for his mugshot, only to leave them with something truly terrifying. With a gormless, walking-dead expression, he stands with his mouth hanging open. From his gaping yaw bubbles foam, in a real-life, rabies-like way.

If the judge and jury have any doubts as to his guilt, that mugshot isn't going to do much for this cop killer case. He looks completely terrifying, drooling all over himself, eyes barely open. I suspect there is either a very nasty dog bite wound somewhere on his body, or a ton of drugs.

Cop Killer Makes A Half Baked Getaway

In this case of alleged double homicide, Darion McMillian was found sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car. However, the police had approached the car due to it being parked in a position blocking traffic. I suppose whatever drugs he's on in his mugshot don't exactly go hand in hand with good parking procedure.

However, when the cop approached the window, the alleged killer opened fire with an automatic pistol. His aim was, unsurprisingly, terrible and he blasted both the driver and the cop, killing both instantly. He then proceeded to push the corpse from the front seat and try to drive himself.

He didn't get very far. The foamy mouth drugs from the mugshot also made his brain a bit foamy, and he crashed just yards away. Then, running from the car, the alleged cop killer ducked into an apartment building, cut his ankle bracelet off, and maybe ate an entire block of soap. Either way, he was promptly arrested. He is being charged with double homicide and having a scary ass mugshot.

Sadly, two people lost their lives to this man who is clearly on drugs in his mugshot. The man who was foaming at the mouth was not in a good way, and it ended fatally for the cop and his driver. However, there was also another in the back seat, who survived and was released later that day with no charges.