All The Crazy Celeb Stories We Learned At That Emotional Star-Studded Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Jimmy Buffett was larger than life. The singer was known for being the ultimate partier, so it makes sense that he had friends from all over. The wildest assortment of celebrities gathered this week at the Hollywood Bowl to memorialize the singer. And they had some pretty crazy, pretty emotional stories.

All The Crazy Stories At Jimmy Buffett Concert

Paul McCartney Gets Emotional

Take Paul McCartney for instance. The Beatles icon appeared as part of the tribute concert to remember Buffett. He revealed a tender interaction with the singer. McCartney visited Buffett the week before he died and played the classic "Let It Be" for the singer.

McCartney said Buffett was notably affected by cancer but still himself. "He was in a pretty bad way, but he still had a twinkle in his eye," said McCartney. McCartney played the song for audiences alongside the Eagles and Don Henley.

Sheryl Crow Remembers Jimmy Buffett

Sheryl Crow reflected on how Buffett discovered her earlier in her career. At the time, she said she was "an absolute nobody." Buffett hired her to join the Coral Reefer Band in 1989. For the tribute, she performed "Fins" asking audiences to put up their fins for the song. She said, "I know Jimmy is laughing his a— off."

Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile said that she and Buffett shared a love for fishing. The two bonded over the support with Carlile saying, "That was our language." She performed "Tin Cup Chalice" and "Come Monday."

Jimmy Buffett Smoked With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and actor Judd Apatow were also part of the festivities. At one point, Apatow said, "I swear to God I just saw Snoop Dogg sing 'Gin and Juice' with the Coral Reefer Band." Snoop Dogg performed the song as a tribute to his "main man Jimmy B."

The two previously bonded by smoking together. "Last time I saw you we smoked like there was no tomorrow," Snoop Dogg said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Buffett once gave Jon Bon Jovi fashion tips. "He gave me fashion advice and hair tips," Bon Jovi said. "We all think we're rock stars, but he flew his own plane to his own show. That's a rock star." NBA coaching icon Pat Riley recalled when Buffett was ejected from a Miami Heat game. He apparently called a referee "a Parrothead."

The Singer Inspired Harrison Ford To Get a Piercing

Actor Harrison Ford said a lunch with Jimmy Buffett is what inspired him to get an ear piercing.

"I saw both of them had earrings, so right after lunch I got my ear pierced," Ford said. "That's how infectious Jimmy's coolness was. Enough for a then 40-year-old man to get his ear pierced spontaneously and infectious enough to create this world around his music. There's no other way to say it, there will never be another Jimmy."

Pitbull perhaps best summed it up. "He's the definition of what it means to unite, not divide."