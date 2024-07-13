All Confirmed Details On How Richard Simmons Passed Away

Richard Simmons has sadly died at the age of 76 years old. The fitness guru's passing came as a shock to fans since he was just active on Facebook.

Simmons celebrated his birthday just a day prior. The exact details of his passing remain murky. However, a representative confirmed to ABC News that he passed away at his home. Simmons' housekeeper found him dead and called 911. Authorities don't believe it was foul play. They said it appears that he died from natural causes.

The day prior, Simmons wrote to Facebook, "Thank you...I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard." He also posted shortly before his death as well. Earlier this year, Simmons seemed to say that he didn't have long.

Perhaps, he was dealing with a terminal illness?

He wrote, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am .... dying. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

He continued, "Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy."

However, he later claimed the opposite.

Richard Simmons' Fans Mourn

He said, "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me," the fitness celebrity wrote on a post on X. "I am not dying."

In response to his passing, fans of Simmons expressed remorse. One wrote, "I am so shattered, you helped me SO much, especially after escaping an abusive relationship. You made me feel like I had worth. You helped SO many people. There is a gigantic hole in the world."

Another wrote, "What a gift we had these past few months to have you back posting on a regular basis and sharing your love with the world! Heaven has gained an angel! RIP, Richard!"

Yet another wrote, "This is so sad, we just lost one of the most positive. Fun loving, influential ppl ever. I'm going to miss your posts and cheery smile. You helped so many ppl. I'm glad you resurfaced so we could all show you love again. Maybe you knew and that's why you came back. Rest in heaven Richard. You will be deeply missed by many."