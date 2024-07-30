All Confirmed Details About Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift Themed Workshop That Left 3 Dead

What should have been a morning of fun turned deadly when someone attacked a group of children. In the United Kingdom, a group of children were participating in a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop. That's when an unidentified suspect attacked them in a mass stabbing.

At this time, cops haven't released the identity of the suspect, but they confirmed the suspect is 17 years old. Three children died. A 9-year-old girl "died in hospital in the early hours of this morning." Meanwhile, two other girls, 6 and 7, also died in the stabbing. The attacker stabbed eight other children. Right now, five children are in critical condition.

Additionally, two adults are also in critical condition. They got stabbed while trying to protect the children. Police confirmed that three children died and multiple were injured. They said the adults "were bravely trying to protect" the children when they also got stabbed. The incident happened at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the UK.

The shock has sent ripples through the country. It's a moment of sheer tragedy and violence. In response to the deadily stabbings at the Swift work shop, King Charles expressed his sympathy.

Taylor Swift Work Shop Stabbing

"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," the king wrote. "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

Likewise, Prince William and Kate Middleton also released a statement about the attack at the Swift workshop. They called it a horrid and heinous attack.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on X.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most. W & C."