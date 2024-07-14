All Confirmed Details About Donald Trump Rally Shooter

Law enforcement personnel are investigating the background of the alleged shooter at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
He has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Crooks was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service agents. He evidently fired his weapon, a semi-automatic rifle, according to NBC News, from the roof of a nearby building.
Trump was grazed on his ear by a bullet and is alright. One spectator was killed, and two others suffered serious injuries.
A few sketchy facts about Crooks have emerged so far.
All Confirmed Facts About Donald Trump Rally Shooter
- According to The New York Times, "The gunman did not have a criminal history reflected in Pennsylvania's public court records...."
- He was born on September 20, 2003, and is registered as a Republican, according to public records per the Times.
- "When Crooks was 17, he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians, according to a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing," Reuters reported.
- He graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, according to the school district, reported the New York Post.
- Crooks received a National Math and Science Initiative Star Award of $500 during his senior year in high school, the Post also mentioned per TribLive.
- TMZ reported that Crooks' home was raided by the FBI on Saturday in an effort to discover more about him. The outlet reported that streets were blocked off and nearby residents were evacuated.
- "CBS said Bethel Park Police launched a bomb investigation at Crooks' home. Although it was unclear why or if any explosives were found," TMZ also reported.
- Crooks' motive for the shooting has also not been pinpointed.
- According to NBC News, "Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation say investigators are looking into whether the gun Thomas Matthew Crooks used in the shooting belonged to his father and had been purchased legally."
- The investigation into Crooks is "active and ongoing," according to the FBI.