All Confirmed Details About Donald Trump Rally Shooter

Law enforcement personnel are investigating the background of the alleged shooter at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service agents. He evidently fired his weapon, a semi-automatic rifle, according to NBC News, from the roof of a nearby building.

Trump was grazed on his ear by a bullet and is alright. One spectator was killed, and two others suffered serious injuries.

A few sketchy facts about Crooks have emerged so far.

All Confirmed Facts About Donald Trump Rally Shooter