Alison Krauss Leads an IBMA Hall of Fame Class Dominated By Women

Twenty-seven time Grammy award-winner Alison Krauss joins banjo player Lynn Morris and the Stoneman Family in this year's IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Hall of Fame class. It's the rare woman-dominated list of inductees from any music-themed hall of fame that isn't solely dedicated to honoring women. Beyond celebrating the leader of Alison Krauss & Union Station and Morris, the first woman to win the National Banjo Championship (1974), the Class of 2021 shines a light on Pop and Hattie Stoneman's three talented daughters: banjo great and Hee Haw star Roni, mandolin wiz Donna and the family band's leader after Pops' 1968 death, Patsy.

The Hall of Fame announcement accompanied the list of finalists for this year's International Bluegrass Music Awards, which will be handed out on Sept. 30 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Nominees reflect a healthy mix of current stars and legends, with Billy Strings challenging the Del McCoury Band for Entertainer of the Year and Molly Tuttle vying for Female Vocalist of the Year against Rhonda Vincent.

The awards show is part of the annual World of Bluegrass conference, held Sept. 28- Oct. 2 in Raleigh.

Read on for a full list of nominees.

2021 IBMA Award Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Del McCoury Band

The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Male Vocalist of the Year

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Junior Sisk

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Vocal Group of the Year

Darrin & Brooke Aldridge

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

New Artist of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

Gina Furtado Project

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Album of the Year

Bluegrass 2020, Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal

Distance and Time, Becky Buller

Fall Like Rain, Justin Moses

Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio's Musical Legacy, Various Artists

Load the Wagon, Junior Sisk

Still Here, Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford

Song of the Year

"Banjo Player's Blues," High Fidelity

"Hitchhiking to California," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

"Just Load the Wagon," Junior Sisk

"Leaving on Her Mind," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

"Richest Man," Balsam Range

Gospel Recording of the Year

"After Awhile," Dale Ann Bradley

"Grit and Grace," Balsam Range

"Hear Jerusalem Calling," Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

"In the Resurrection Morning," Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore

"When He Calls My Name," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Instrumental Recording of the Year

"The Appalachian Road," Appalachian Road Show

"Foggy Mountain Chimes," Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal

"Ground Speed," Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg and Darren Nicholson

"Mountain Strings," Sierra Hull

"Taxland," Justin Moses with Sierra Hull

Collaborative Recording of the Year

"Birmingham Jail," Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill

"In the Resurrection Morning," Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore

"My Baby's Gone," Justin Moses with Del McCoury

"Tears of Regret," High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds

"White Line Fever," Bobby Osborne with Tim O'Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips and Alison Brown

Banjo Player of the Year

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass Player of the Year

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Marshall Wilborn

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

Mandolin Player of the Year

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Tristan Scroggins