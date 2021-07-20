Alison Krauss Leads an IBMA Hall of Fame Class Dominated By Women

Twenty-seven time Grammy award-winner Alison Krauss joins banjo player Lynn Morris and the Stoneman Family in this year's IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Hall of Fame class. It's the rare woman-dominated list of inductees from any music-themed hall of fame that isn't solely dedicated to honoring women. Beyond celebrating the leader of Alison Krauss & Union Station and Morris, the first woman to win the National Banjo Championship (1974), the Class of 2021 shines a light on Pop and Hattie Stoneman's three talented daughters: banjo great and Hee Haw star Roni, mandolin wiz Donna and the family band's leader after Pops' 1968 death, Patsy.
The Hall of Fame announcement accompanied the list of finalists for this year's International Bluegrass Music Awards, which will be handed out on Sept. 30 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Nominees reflect a healthy mix of current stars and legends, with Billy Strings challenging the Del McCoury Band for Entertainer of the Year and Molly Tuttle vying for Female Vocalist of the Year against Rhonda Vincent.
The awards show is part of the annual World of Bluegrass conference, held Sept. 28- Oct. 2 in Raleigh.
Read on for a full list of nominees.
2021 IBMA Award Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Balsam Range
Billy Strings
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Del McCoury Band
The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Male Vocalist of the Year
Ronnie Bowman
Del McCoury
Danny Paisley
Junior Sisk
Larry Sparks
Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
Vocal Group of the Year
Darrin & Brooke Aldridge
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
New Artist of the Year
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
Gina Furtado Project
High Fidelity
Merle Monroe
Album of the Year
Bluegrass 2020, Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal
Distance and Time, Becky Buller
Fall Like Rain, Justin Moses
Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio's Musical Legacy, Various Artists
Load the Wagon, Junior Sisk
Still Here, Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford
Song of the Year
"Banjo Player's Blues," High Fidelity
"Hitchhiking to California," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
"Just Load the Wagon," Junior Sisk
"Leaving on Her Mind," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
"Richest Man," Balsam Range
Gospel Recording of the Year
"After Awhile," Dale Ann Bradley
"Grit and Grace," Balsam Range
"Hear Jerusalem Calling," Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
"In the Resurrection Morning," Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore
"When He Calls My Name," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Instrumental Recording of the Year
"The Appalachian Road," Appalachian Road Show
"Foggy Mountain Chimes," Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal
"Ground Speed," Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg and Darren Nicholson
"Mountain Strings," Sierra Hull
"Taxland," Justin Moses with Sierra Hull
Collaborative Recording of the Year
"Birmingham Jail," Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill
"In the Resurrection Morning," Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore
"My Baby's Gone," Justin Moses with Del McCoury
"Tears of Regret," High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds
"White Line Fever," Bobby Osborne with Tim O'Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips and Alison Brown
Banjo Player of the Year
Gena Britt
Gina Furtado
Rob McCoury
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
Bass Player of the Year
Mike Bub
Todd Phillips
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Marshall Wilborn
Fiddle Player of the Year
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Deanie Richardson
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
Guitar Player of the Year
Trey Hensley
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Jake Workman
Mandolin Player of the Year
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury
Tristan Scroggins