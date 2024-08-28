Alex Murdaugh Jurors Break Silence About Alleged Jury Tampering

Alex Murdaugh and his murder trial dominated the headlines. Now, two jurors are breaking their silence about alleged jury tampering in the case. They've also cast doubt about Murdaugh's guilty verdict.
Myra Crosby and Mandy Pearce stepped forward. Viewers may know them better as "Egg Juror" and "Juror Z." In a Fox Nation interview, the two jurors chose to step into the light publicly. Their interview comes after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Murdaugh's appeal.
The jurors are casting doubt on how the trial was handled. Crosby said prosecutors dismissed her from the trial because she wasn't certain Murdaugh was guilty. Ultimately, then-Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill resigned due to accusations of jury tampering in the Alex Murdaugh trial.
"I feel like I was targeted," Crosby said. "Ms. Hill asked me on several occasions what my opinion was — and my constant answer was 'undecided.'"
Eventually, the judge dismissed the juror. Someone accused Crosby of discussing the Alex Murdaugh case with her tenants and also her ex-husband. Crosby claims this was a lie.
Alex Murdaugh Jurors
Meanwhile, Pearce said the court clerk convinced her to convict Murdaugh. She said the clerk often interacted with the jury and also tried to instill guilt in their minds.
"What Becky [Hill] did wasn't right," Pearce said. "She made it seem like he was already guilty." Ultimately, Pearce has her doubts about the guilty verdict. She pointed to the lack of a murder weapon as the main cause of doubt.
The jury found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son Paul in 2021. At the time, he was experiencing financial issues and allegations of fraud. His lawyers have contested that verdict pointing to misconduct on Hill's part.
They said Hill swayed the jury by having private conversations and also putting them under pressure to find him guilty. Crosby also opened up about getting called the Egg Juror. She got labeled as such because she requested to have her eggs returned to her after a judge dismissed her.
"They were just farm fresh eggs in a carton ... at the time, you have to remember, we were just coming to where groceries were ungodly — a dozen eggs were $8," she said. "I wanted my farm fresh eggs. I'm sorry, I'm a country girl. I like eggs."