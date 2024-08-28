Alex Murdaugh Jurors Break Silence About Alleged Jury Tampering

Alex Murdaugh and his murder trial dominated the headlines. Now, two jurors are breaking their silence about alleged jury tampering in the case. They've also cast doubt about Murdaugh's guilty verdict.

Myra Crosby and Mandy Pearce stepped forward. Viewers may know them better as "Egg Juror" and "Juror Z." In a Fox Nation interview, the two jurors chose to step into the light publicly. Their interview comes after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Murdaugh's appeal.

The jurors are casting doubt on how the trial was handled. Crosby said prosecutors dismissed her from the trial because she wasn't certain Murdaugh was guilty. Ultimately, then-Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill resigned due to accusations of jury tampering in the Alex Murdaugh trial.

"I feel like I was targeted," Crosby said. "Ms. Hill asked me on several occasions what my opinion was — and my constant answer was 'undecided.'"

Eventually, the judge dismissed the juror. Someone accused Crosby of discussing the Alex Murdaugh case with her tenants and also her ex-husband. Crosby claims this was a lie.

Alex Murdaugh Jurors