Alec Baldwin Goes On A Rant About Uneducated Americans, Calling Them Uninformed

On Monday, Alec Baldwin attended the Torino Film Festival in Italy. While there, he thought to share his thoughts on America, and how "uninformed" everyone seems to be.

"There is a hole, there is a vacuum, a gap, if you will, in information for Americans," he says. "Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on."

He then lists some issues he believes people aren't informed enough about, such as "Climate change, Ukraine, you name it." After Baldwin says Ukraine, it sounds as though he was about to say "Israel." Perhaps that issue is too hot to for him to commit to an opinion on it.

He continued, "All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

Interestingly, Baldwin then claims that the film industry is trying to solve this problem.

Baldwin then says, "That vacuum is filled by the film industry. Not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry ... but by narrative films as well."

"The filmmakers and the buyers, the studios, and the networks, and the streamers, are willing to go that way, and are willing to try."

Quite the interesting take from Baldwin, as although story films can expose and display narratives that mirror real life, it's difficult to say they help inform people on real issues. It's one thing knowing climate change is bad from watching a film, but another thing to swat yourself up on the details.

Interestingly, Baldwin claimed at the beginning of the video that "Television, news, and the United States is a business. They're out to make money," although he expressed he didn't want to go into detail about it.

The idea that the 'powers that be' are manipulating public information to better suit their financial interests are nothing new. He clearly seems worried to talk about the topic in great detail, however.