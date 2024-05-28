Alaskan National Park Denies It Banned American Flag And Has Photo Proof

Previously, we reported on an Alaskan national park that allegedly banned the American flag on its premises. Now, Denali National Park is breaking its silence. It said that the incident in question was pure fabrication and that officials never denied an American flag on its premises.

In a Facebook post, Denali National Park shared its side of the story. The park also says that it has the American flag at numerous locations on the park. And welcome the flying of the American flag for Memorial Day.

In a statement, the park said, "Reports that a National Park Service (NPS) official ordered the removal of an American flag from a Denali bridge construction worker's vehicle at Denali National Park are false. At no time did an NPS official seek to ban the American flag from the project site or associated vehicles. The NPS neither administers the bridge project contract, nor has the authority to enforce terms or policies related to the contract or contractors performing the work. The American flag can be seen at various locations within Denali National Park - at park facilities and campsites, on public and private vehicles, and at employee residences - and we welcome its display this Memorial Day weekend and every day."

Alaskan National Park Draw Backlash

This comes following outrage. In a letter, Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska demanded an investigation into the incident. He slammed the park for not recognizing the American flag. "This is an outrage. Particularly in the lead-up to our most solemn national holiday, Memorial Day, a time when Americans come together to honor those that gave their lives in service to our nation, while wearing our country's flag," Sullivan wrote. "The American flag, especially on Memorial Day weekend, should be celebrated, not censored by federal government employees."

Likewise, the Alaskan senator said there is no regulations against flying the American flag. He said that he wanted to "ensure an incident like this does not happen again in American national parks."

Despite the statement, some think the Alaskan national park is trying damage control over the controversy. One wrote, "Whether this was damage control or truth, I am glad that there is official recognition that the flag of the United States of America can and should be freely flown."

Another wrote, "Wow! That's some great & timely damage control....a little too late."