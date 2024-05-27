Alaskan National Park Allegedly Banned The American Flag And Now Officials Want Answers

Not only a symbol of freedom, the American flag is also a symbol of America itself. However, one Alaskan national park allegedly banned the flying of the American flag on its premises. Allegedly, officials at Alaska's Denali National Park told construction crews at the park not to fly an American flag.

Now, U.S. officials want answers. In a strongly worded letter, Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska demanded an explanation from National Park Service Director Charles Sams. He wants to know why officials at Denali National Park made construction crews remove the flag. All this is made worse due to the fact that it happened right before Memorial Day, a day that honors the sacrifices of military members.

I'm using allegedly for now as I can't say for certain the specifics of what happened. The Alaska Watchman, a local publication, interviewed an anonymous construction worker at the park about the incident. They claimed that officials made them remove the flag. However, right now, it's their word only.

In Sullivian's letter, he said that the construction worker had an American flag on their vehicle. However, officials told them to remove it. For "reasons that remain unclear, someone at the National Park Service (NPS) caused the construction crew to remove the American flag." The incident made the politician angry.

American Flag Allegedly Banned

"This is an outrage. Particularly in the lead-up to our most solemn national holiday, Memorial Day, a time when Americans come together to honor those that gave their lives in service to our nation, while wearing our country's flag," Sullivan wrote. "The American flag, especially on Memorial Day weekend, should be celebrated, not censored by federal government employees."

Additionally, the Alaskan senator said there is no regulations against flying the American flag on public land. He finds the whole thing odd since national parks exist for "the enjoyment of American citizens." Sullivan demands an investigation into the incident. He wants to "ensure an incident like this does not happen again in American national parks."

After news broke, Alaskan residents formed a protest with a "patriotic convoy with flags" from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Denali National Park. I'm not sure how many people attended the convoy, but it had a few dozen interested participants. The news likely outrages many who see the American flag as as symbol of American pride and freedom.