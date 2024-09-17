Alaska Airlines Flight Blows A Tire, Almost Strikes Another Plane During Takeoff

Well, at least it feels like it's been a while since the last major plane-related disaster. Per the New York Post, a tragedy was circumvented as two planes nearly collided on the tarmac at Nashville International Airport. Alaska Airlines 369 blew out its tires to avoid crashing into a Southwest Airlines plane. Reportedly, the Alaska Airlines plane was traveling at 120 miles per hour as the pilot pumped the brakes.

Both planes were cleared to cross that runway by air traffic control, per the Federal Aviation Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board Chairman, Jennifer Homendy, issued a statement regarding the incident. "We are clearly very concerned about this [incident] and others we are investigating."

The Nashville International Airport was one of the airports that received new runway safety technology. FAA officials, however, didn't comment on whether that technology was operational at the time of the near-collision.

Alaska Airlines Flight Nearly Collides With Another Plane

FAA Administrator, Mike Whitaker, addressed these new safety technologies back in April. "This cost effective technology provides controllers with timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicles on the entire airfield in all weather conditions." Homendy intends to receive an answer pertaining to the functionality of any new runway safety technologies.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last Alaska Airlines story of the week. Per Fox 13, four flight attendants became mysteriously ill as an Alaska Airlines flight took off toward Seattle. The plane had been in the air for about an hour and a half at the time the attendants reported feeling sick. Fortunately, none of the other passengers on-board were struck by the illness.

All four flight attendants were evaluated upon landing. Additionally, the cause of the sudden sickness is currently unknown. However, USA Today reported that the attendants "became sick after an unknown odor was detected in the cabin." An investigation is ongoing into the bizarre situation. You know, dear reader, in the grand scheme of plane-related accidents, at least these two are tame. No explosions, no death, and no distressing mid-air fall. It's a shame that's where the bar is, but, hey. We count the good ones and keep it moving!