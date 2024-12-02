Alarming Sign In Your 40s May Reveal If You're Going To Get Alzheimer's Disease

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are two things that no one wishes for in their lifetime. The thought of slowly losing your memories and sense of time and space is honestly terrifying. There are many lifestyle steps you can take to limit your risk of developing these issues. Additionally, there are some early detection signs to look out for. Now, there is a new alarming sign in your 40s that could reveal if you are going to get Alzheimer's disease.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Mid-Life Sign Of Alzheimer's Disease

Getty Images

While most people look to the brain for any sign of Alzheimer's disease, other areas of your body give clues as well. One study suggested that having issues with your sense of smell could be an indicator of you developing the disease. Now, scientists are suggesting you look to your stomach. Turns out that beer belly does more than just add on a couple extra pounds.

The Daily Mail shares that "having a beer belly could indicate you're more likely to get Alzheimer's within 20 years." The correlation between stomach fat and the brain had to do with specific proteins. "American researchers found people with more visceral fat, the fat that forms around the vital organs like the heart, stomach and liver, had more abnormal proteins in the brain that are hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease."

Seeing as this disease is leading cause of dementia and affects "almost seven million people" this new finding could be a cause for hope. If something as simple as excess vat in the stomach region makes the risk worse, than simple lifestyle and diet changes could make the world of difference.

Change Your Life And Change The Odds

If you don't want to become one of the seven million people suffering then you can take active steps today to improve your health. If you are already exhibiting this sign of Alzheimer's disease, meaning you have a bit of a beer belly already, do not fear. There is always time to turn things around.

It should be noted that visceral fat differs from other types of fat. That is because visceral fat warps around the organs. This type of fat typically settles around the middle of a person's body. This fat is internal and accumulates deep within the body. In addition to dementia, it is also linked to inflammation and diabetes.

If you want to get rid of visceral fat and start living a healthier life, here are the ways to do it.