Alana Springsteen, Mitchell Tenpenny Perform Acoustic 'goodbye looks good on you' [Premiere]

Springsteen's new take on a breakup ballad is featured on her three-part album 'Twenty Something.'

Singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen is brutally honest in the three-part debut album Twenty Something, a soul-searching, no-holds-barred exploration of the first decade of adulthood. "goodbye looks good on you" (featuring Mitchell Tenpenny)" featured on Twenty Something: Messing it Up, fits squarely in the category of hard lessons learned in your 20s.

The song — co-written by Springsteen, Tenpenny, Lauren LaRue and Dallas Wilson — finds the Virginia native dealing with a breakup not with anger but with acceptance, grace and understanding. Throughout the song, the couple agrees not to "make a heartbreak harder."

"What if we don't have to choose? What if no one has to lose?" Springsteen and Tenpenny sing. "I hope you meet somebody who loves you like I couldn't do."

Springsteen and Tenpenny shared an acoustic performance of "goodbye looks good on you" exclusively with Wide Open Country readers. (Watch above.)

Springsteen is currently on the road with Luke Bryan for his Country On Tour. She's among the class of 2023 for CMT's Next Women of Country and made her Grand Ole Opry debut last year.

Twenty Something is the follow-up to Springsteen's EPs The History of Breaking Up (Part One) and The History of Breaking Up (Part Two).

"We all deal with self-doubt and insecurities," Springsteen told Wide Open Country in 2021. "In a way, me writing songs about it is kind of my therapy, and also it helps us feel less alone. There's songs I listen to where I'm like, 'Okay, I'm not the only one going through this.' There's such a sense of connection and belonging that comes with that, and I hope my music does the same thing."