Alan Rachins, L.A. Law star, dies aged 82

Alan Rachins, star actor, has died aged 82 on November 2nd. His wife, actress Joanna Frank, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. He died in his sleep of heart failure at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Rachins was best known for his role as Douglas Brackman, Jr, on L.A. Law that ran from 1986-1994. He also played Tony Moss in Showgirls, Larry Finkelstein in Dharma & Greg, and Colonel Kennedy in Stargate SG-1.

His glowing acting career began in 1986 when he starred in the film Thunder Run and the TV show L.A. Law. he continued acting up until 2023, when he played Bud in the NCIS episode "Unusual Suspects."

Rachins wasn't only an actor, however. Before his role in L.A. Law, from 1972, he was a scriptwriter and director. He was accepted into programmes for both at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. He wrote for big shows such as Hart to Hart and Fall Guy.

An actor, director, and scriptwriter Alan Rachins has had an illustrious and diverse career.

Alan Rachins Peacefully Passes

Rachins was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 3rd, 1942. Like many aspiring actors at the time, he went to New York to pursue his passion. From 1967, the Emmy nominee performed in many plays, such as After the Rain and Hadrian the Seventh. He also played in the controversial Oh! Calcutta! where he would ditch his robes and undress before the entire audience.

From Broadway to the writing room, Rachins then decided to act again, landing a role at L.A. Law where he proceeded to act for the rest of his career.

After playing in all of the episodes (spare one), he would jump from L.A. Law to Dharma & Greg four years later. In this sitcom, he played Larry Finkelstein and appeared in every episode from 1997 to 2002. There were 199 episodes.

For his role in L.A. Law, Rachins was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series in 1988 for his role as Douglas Brackman, Jr.