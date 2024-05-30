Alan Jackson's Saying Goodbye With Final Tour Dates Has Fans Emotional

Alan Jackson is saying goodbye. The singer recently announced new tour dates designed to say goodbye to these different locations. The singer will be touring and performing at 10 U.S. arenas. The first stop starts in August in Boston. It will be Jackson's final performances in these cities.

The singer is designing the extension of the tour as a way of saying goodbye to his fans. "Fans know when they come to my shows, they're going to hear the songs that made me who I am - the ones they love," Jackson said

"I've been touring for over 30 years - my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way... and I'm enjoying spending more time at home," he continued. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

It’s #LastCallWithAlan! Alan’s bringing 30 years of hits to a city near you one final time! ?? Don't wait... Fan Club Pre-Sale starts now at https://t.co/aJNLAjbiwn. ?️ On Sale: June 7th at 10am EST pic.twitter.com/yNJh2sc8Uf — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) May 30, 2024

They say parting is sweet sorrow. Fans are sad as they are excited taking to social media to work through their mixed emotions. One person wrote, "Literally clicks away from buying my dad Alan Jackson concert tickets for his 10 year cancer free mark. I am seriously about to cry. Alan Jackson is my all time favorite country artist and this will be his last tour ever!"

Alan Jackson Talks Disease

Another wrote, "Alan Jackson is performing a concert at Bud Walton Arena on September 28th?! Take all my money & let's lay rubber on the Georgia asphalt.Three years after he bid farewell to #Dallas, Alan Jackson will say so long to Fort Worth."



Yet another wrote, "What a wondeful news. God willing we'll be in Fort Worth in February with you. A cordial greeting from Spain and take good care of yourself, Mr. Jackson."

Previously, Jackson opened up about having Charcot-Marie-Tooth. It's a hereditary disorder that affects a person's nerves. Over time, they loose sensation in their limbs. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," He said during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy. ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious."

Jackson opened up about the irony of having a disease abbreviated CMT. "I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans,"he said. The disease also affected other family members. "It's called CMT, ironically enough, because CMT was a big part of my career."