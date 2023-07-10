Alan Jackson's custom Hullbilly yacht has hit the market, and it can be yours for an asking price of $8.2 million.

"Hullbilly is a one-of-kind, cold-molded 68 footer," reads the listing by Northrop & Jackson. "This boat is hull #110 by Merritt's and was built for a very knowledgable owner who has had many previous Merritt's and other boats as well. Finished in late 2022 and barely used with only 146 hours. With a replacement value of over $9 million dollars and a seven-year wait for a new boat this makes an incredible opportunity for someone in the custom boat market. Hullbilly was built with a four stateroom / three head layout and a beautiful Linda Ashley interior, and stands out above the rest. With MTU power, Seakeeper stabilization and all the best equipment this is a must see for the serious custom boat buyer."

Photos show plenty of seating, a kitchenette and a luxurious master bedroom— three of the reasons it probably costs more than your house.

Yachts bearing the name "Hullbilly" have appeared in such Jackson music videos as 1993's "Chattahoochee," 2002's "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" and 2003's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." Based on this one's date finished and hours used, this is the latest in a fleet of Jackson-owned water crafts with the same moniker.

It's among several pricey boats in Jackson's collection. He also has a 1996 Gentleman's Racer named Hoochie Coochie, which was built by Hickman Wooden Boat Works. In addition, there's the 1955 29-foot Chris-Craft he rechristened Flat Top. For more on the collection, visit Off the Hook Yachts.

In "Drive (For Daddy Gene)," Jackson sings of learning to love boats from his father. The lyrics tell of a "'75 Johnson with electric choke" that's tied to some of the Country Music Hall of Famer's cherished childhood memories.