Country legend Alan Jackson has launched his own line of whiskey. Silverbelly Whiskey, named after the color of Jackson's signature cowboy hat, was created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10.

Jackson announced the project on social media, sharing a video of him singing Jerry Lee Lewis' "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

"I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened," Jackson wrote."Silverbelly - for the Good Times."

Silverbelly Whiskey is available in 750ml bottles and 91 proof with 45.5% alc/vol. According to a press release, the whiskey has "an aroma of brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey, and a taste that's sweet smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish."

Jackson's daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman, a best-selling author and sommelier shared more about the whiskey.

"Crafted in honor of classic, bourbon style whiskey, Silverbelly tips its hat to the spirit at the heart of this country," Jackson Selecman notes in a press statement. "Its smooth texture and medium-light body make it perfect to sip neat at the end of a long day or to raise in a toast of celebration, mixed in your favorite Old Fashioned or Manhattan cocktail. With a subtle kiss of oak and traditional flavors of caramel, spiced apples, and toasty brown sugar, Silverbelly is as American as whiskey comes - a true taste of home."

Jackson kicks off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour this weekend. It's his first tour announcement since revealing he's been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition.

"I've always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could," Jackson previously said in a statement. "I've always thought I'd like to do that, and I'd like to as long as my health will allow....I'll try to do as much as I can, but if I'm comin' your way, come see me...."

The tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Miss. and will travel to over 15 cities before wrapping up in October.

