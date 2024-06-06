Alan Jackson Is Retiring From Touring, And He's Got A Great Reason For It

Alan Jackson is a rare breed of Jackson to make it to the "top best-selling music artists of all time" list. Two Grammys, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards — the man's lived the life of two or three talented musicians by his lonesome! Yet, Jackson now tires of being so great. Now, to soothe you, he's only retiring from touring. He could have more songs in him!

But "Last Call: One More for the Road" will be your last time physically basking in Jackson's glory.

It’s #LastCallWithAlan! Alan’s bringing 30 years of hits to a city near you one final time! ?? Don't wait... Fan Club Pre-Sale starts now at https://t.co/aJNLAjbiwn. ?️ On Sale: June 7th at 10am EST pic.twitter.com/yNJh2sc8Uf — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) May 30, 2024

To be fair, though? He's been transparent as to why he's giving it up. "I've been touring for over 30 years, you know, played everywhere in the country and parts of the world," Jackson says.

To be so good with such consistency for over 30 years must be taxing. Jackson didn't stop there, however.

"Have had a wonderful career, and getting into my twilight years. All my daughters are grown, and I got one grandchild and one on the way. Enjoy spending more time at home, and don't want to be away like I had to be in my younger days. I don't tour as much now as I did 10 years ago. But I think it's getting time to start thinking about hanging it up full-time."

Jackson concludes by mentioning his ongoing struggles with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which is a degenerative condition affecting muscles in the arms and legs.

Alan Jackson Retires From Touring With Understandable Reasoning

Fans have been taking the news of Jackson's impending retirement pretty well!

"Sad to hear, but your fans fully understand! Wishing you all the best!" one X (formerly Twitter) user said in support of Jackson.

I as your fan am being selfish in wanting you to not hang it up. I have enjoyed your music for 3 decades and will continue to listen on my vinyl. I wish you the best and enjoy your family, after all that’s what really matters. ❤️ — Lucia Condon ?? (@liveonsteelers) June 4, 2024

Look, Alan Jackson is 65. I'm not saying that's too "old" to perform, not at all! But this man deserves his chance to close the curtain on his own terms. He wasn't pushed out by the often awful practices of the music industry itself. Jackson can still perform at a high quality without being a sad case of "not as good as he used to be."

Let him be with his family! Hasn't he earned that after all this time?