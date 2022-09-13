Alabama's Teddy Gentry Arrested on Marijuana Charge

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the Grammy-winning legendary country band Alabama, was arrested Monday (Sept. 12) on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to AL.com.

Gentry was booked into Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released shortly after.

A spokesperson for the band, Don Murry Grubbs, told Associated Press he was aware of the arrest.

The 70-year-old Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry formed Alabama with Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, his cousins, in Fort Payne, Ala. The group skyrocketed to success in the '80s with hits such as "Mountain Music," "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)," "Tennessee River," "Dixieland Delight," "Love in the First Degree," "Feels So Right" and more.

The band was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019.

The group recently donated $25,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the floods that devastated Eastern Kentucky over the summer.

This story is developing.