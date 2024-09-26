Alabama Plumber Allegedly Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill Wife And Six Kids

Authorities have arrested an Alabama plumber for allegedly plotting to kill his entire family. He allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife as well as his six adult children.

.Authorities arrested 63-year-old Mohammad A. H. Mohammad. They charged him with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Mohammad owns a plumbing service in Homewood, Alabama.

The plumber had been married to his wife since March 2021. However, they were in the process of getting a divorce, according to People. The plumber allegedly asked a witness to "just find me somebody," to kill his family. Instead, the witness went to the FBI and connected Mohammad with an undercover agent instead.

The agent posed as a hitman and wore a recording device. They met on September 21. According to the FBI, Mohammad told the hitman, "Six kids, and the mom. You pick and choose who you gunna take out, and get paid."

Alabama Plumber Gets Hit Man

"Start with one," Mohammad allegedly said. He also paid $550 to the hitman. "Take your time."

Apparently, there's been a history of alleged violence with the Alabama plumber. In November 2021, an Alabama judge issued orders of protection for Mohammad's wife and two of his kids. The court noted that Mohammad was "'restrained from assaulting, threatening, abusing, harassing, following, interfering, or stalking.'"

The court granted the protection after the wife alleged that Mohammad "has hurt me and my kids & used weapons against us." She also claimed he "said he wanted to shoot my daughter between the eyes."

The wife continued saying the Alabama plumber would "threaten to lock us in the basement and kill us. He always threatens me and my children with violence. [Mohammad] has put his hands on my kids and sent them to the emergency room. He has put a gun & knife against my kids' heads and throats. He has shotguns at us."

Later in the month, police arrested Mohammad for assaulting one of his daughters. Fast forward to 2022, the Alabama plumber also ended up in jail again after placing a tracker on his wife's car. The man was also linked to vehicle arson of the family's vehicles.