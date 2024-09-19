Alabama Assistant Principal's Football Sign Goes Viral As People Praise His Humor

Sometimes, you have to inject a dose of humor into the day-to-day goings-on. Per PEOPLE, that's exactly what an assistant principal from Alabama did during a middle school football game. Kevin Williams walked along the bleachers, holding up a sign that simply read, "Call Your Ride Now." Jennifer Cowart, who attended the game to watch her cousin play, posted about Williams' sign on TikTok.

@_jenn_cowart Middle School Game & the Assistant Principal said come get yo kids lol he?s ready to go home! Started showing this sign about half way through 4th qrt! Everyone got a laugh out of it for sure! ? Game Day (Rock Remix) - Eric Lives Here

"Middle School Game & the Assistant Principal said come get yo kids lol he's ready to go home! Started showing this sign about half way through 4th qrt! Everyone got a laugh out of it for sure!" Cowart captioned the post. As she told PEOPLE, the middle school doesn't have its own football field. So, they have to take a ride down to a nearby high school -- the closest of which is 20 minutes away.

The staff aren't allowed to leave until all the children have been picked up. Thus, WIlliams' sign was born! "They don't want to wait around for two hours or more for parents to pick up their children," Cowart told the publication.

The internet, as is tradition, lost its collective mind over the sign. "This is 100% what parents are looking for in leadership," one TikTok user stated. I mean, look, Williams probably had to wake up early the following day to go to work. Wrap. This. Up. I completely understand!

"Ours doesn't allow drop offs. Parents have to stay the whole time," another user says. You know what? I agree with this rule! Don't let those parents leave! Why should the staff suffer because the parents decide to pick their kids up whenever they feel like it? Plus, shouldn't they be in attendance anyway? This is your child playing their heart out!

"I'm a middle school teacher. We have a sign AND it's announced at the beginning of the 4th quarter over the speakers to call your ride now," one TikTok teacher added. See, guys, this is why teachers quit and do other jobs. Keep playing with 'em. You'll be spending more time with your children needing to homeschool them if you keep it up!