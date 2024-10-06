Al Pacino Reveals How He Almost Died From COVID-19

Oftentimes, people still don't take COVID as a serious phenomenon. The pandemic never truly ended. It's simply a part of life that people still suffer from to this day. Moreover, at its height, people still didn't take it as dire and serious as they probably should've at the time. One person who knows firsthand how scary it can be is Hollywood legend Al Pacino. He almost died as a result of the infection.

Recently, Al Pacino speaks with The New York Times for an interview. There, he revisits his harrowing experience with COVID-19 that leaves him on the brink of death. Apparently, his pulse was completely gone at one point when given steroids for treatment. "It was so — you're here, you're not," he explains. "I thought: Wow, you don't even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge."

Al Pacino Recalls His Near Death Experience With COVID and If He Saw The Light

Al digs into the deeper play by play on how quickly he could've been gone. "What happened was, I felt not good — unusually not good. Then I had a fever, and I was getting dehydrated and all that. So I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse," Al Pacino details. "In a matter of minutes they were there — the ambulance in front of my house. I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something. It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: 'He's back. He's here.'"

Additionally, Al Pacino reveals that the white light people often talk about isn't there at all. Rather, it's the absence of anything at all. He says, "There's nothing there. As Hamlet says, 'To be or not to be'; 'The undiscovered country from whose born, no traveler returns.' And he says two words: 'no more.' It was no more. You're gone. I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"