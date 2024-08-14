Airport Worker Crushed To Death By Glass Elevator As Onlookers Recoil In Horror

In a scene that felt like it came out of the next Final Destination, an airport worker died after a glass elevator crushed him to death in front of travelers. The incident happened in Thailand.

It's really something you wouldn't wish on your worst enemies. Mechanic Wisatrat Tangsoh likely felt panic and terror when the two-ton glass elevator crushed him. The 22-year-old airport worker had been doing maintenance at the bottom of the elevator shaft. That's when the device came smashing down on top of him.

Traumatized travelers recoiled in horror as they heard the mechanic's screams of pain. Fellow staff quickly secured the area and tried to save the mechanic before it was too late. The incident happened at the departures terminal of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The airport worker's colleagues from the Asian Elevator company were too late. They found Wisatrat's remains, surrounded in a pool of blood at the bottom of the shaft. The 22-year-old apparently tried to retrieve a wrench from the base. That's when the elevator began to slowly come down on top of him.

Elevator Kills Airport Worker

The airport worker frantically tried to escape but was unable to. Likewise, no one could stop the lift in time from crushing him. Emergency responders pronounced him dead on the scene. Reportedly, he died from a significant head injury due to the force of the elevator. Following his death, officials roped off the area.

The airport appears to have blamed the worker for his own death.

In a statement, Suvarnabhumi International Airport said: "From the preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased did not follow safety procedures, which resulted in the accident causing his death. Airports of Thailand (AOT) have coordinated with medics and police to inspect the scene with forensics experts. AOT has temporarily blocked off the area."

It continued, "We would like to confirm that the accident was not caused by a malfunction of the elevator in the area. The AOT would like to express its condolences to the family of the deceased. We will fully cooperate in the investigation to find the cause of the accident.'"

Authorities will continue to investigate the incident.