AI Fashion Show Of World's Leaders Hitting The Runway Has Us Creeped Out

I hate everything about this, and I will make no attempts to hide that fact. I'm bound by neutrality in many ways for this job, but this is gross and shouldn't exist. Someone posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that features an AI fashion show. The "models" on the runway are prominent world figures — the Pope, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, you get the picture. You know what, take a look at this monstrosity for yourself.

Runway of Power Made with:@midjourney @LumaLabsAI Featuring the world's most powerful individuals on the Runway. pic.twitter.com/O0oj3Dn7bj — interdimensional.tv (@n_reruns) July 21, 2024

It's unsettling. I'll admit it, the first Pope-inspired model? Fly. That's something the Pope should genuinely add to his collection, especially during the colder seasons. Everything else? Terrifying, creepy, and just weird. But perhaps I'm the contrarian here. I didn't look at the comments for that clip because I wanted to experience them "organically" with you guys! So, let's see what the internet thinks!

Timely Update: I don't know what I expected, but the comments are much more "chaotic" than I anticipated. Not in a particularly pleasant way, either.

"It's time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?" one X user finally says (that I can readily use). Yeah, it's weird. It reminds me of the infamous Jurassic Park quote from Jeff Goldblum himself.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." And that's precisely true here. AI needs to be launched into the stratosphere, never to poison our processes again!

This AI Fashion Show Is Terrifying And Creepy Beyond Measure

"This may be enough to convince me AI is dangerous." Another reasonable sentiment! There was a time when everyone briefly thought that AI was going to be this great idea that made complicated tasks easier and more streamlined. Look at what we've done. AI fashion shows that only serve to feed my nightmares.

"At first I thought it was real with actors aww how much AI has progressed you don't know what is reality and what is not reality anymore." Black Mirror has taught us nothing, clearly!