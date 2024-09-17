'AGT' Contestant Emily Gold's Family Issues A Statement Following Her Tragic Death

Emily Gold, a contestant on America's Got Talent, died just days ago of an apparent suicide. She was 17 years old. In the aftermath of Emily's passing on September 13, her heartbroken family has issued a statement that they posted on Instagram. They expressed their sincere thanks for all the concern and compassion they have received from so many people since Emily died. Those sentiments have comforted them in this time of unimaginable sadness.

Emily's Family's Statement Expresses Gratitude For The Public's Support

Their "Hearts Have A Hole" Because Of Emily's Untimely Death

The Golds posted this statement: "Dear friends. With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th. Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now. The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.



We will announce details of services once they have been arranged.



Love,

Brandy, Steve and Alex Gold"

Steve is Emily's dad, Brandy is her mom, and Alex, her brother.

What Happened To Emily Gold?

She Performed With Her California High School's Dance Troupe On 'AGT'

Just a month ago, Emily was on stage at AGT with the Los Osos High School's dance troupe. They did very well, getting all the way to the quarterfinals. Then, on Friday, Sept. 13, according to the New York Post via US Magazine, she "jumped to her death from an overpass in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night in what the San Bernardino Coroner's Office has said was a suicide."

Emily's School's Dance Team Also Released A Statement Mourning Her Passing

On Monday, the The Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team issued a sorrowful statement about Emily's loss. They called her "beautiful, kind, and loving," via US Weekly.

"Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend and sister to her teammates. Our sweet sweet Emily — We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel."

We truly feel for all those who knew this very special young lady and are now grieving her passing.