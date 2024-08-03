Aerosmith Officially Retires From Touring & Fans Are Devastated

One of rock music's biggest and best bands in Aerosmith finally calls it a career. Now, fans find themselves in shambles as Steven Tyler tries to recover his voice.

Recently, Aerosmith's official X (AKA Twitter) account announces that they are officially leaving the tour life behind. They preface everything by thanking their fans for following them over the years. "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement reads. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private, you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."

Aerosmith Fans Mourn The Band's Retirement, Wishes Steven Tyler A Continued Recovery

Unfortunately, lead singer Steven Tyler continuously struggles in his road to recovering his voice. They tirelessly work together to get the power singer back to full strength. However, after long and careful deliberation, Aerosmith decide to hang it up. We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other," it reads. "He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision... to retire from the touring stage."

Now, fans of Aerosmith find themselves sifting through all of their memories with the band. For instance, take one reply shares how the band's music was always there for them. "Thank you for 50 years of music, for being there for me in good and worse times," they tweet. "'Avant Garden' will always remind me of the last hug I shared with my sister before she passed away."

Additionally, another person tackles the mortality of these artists and how fast time ticks past us all. "Just a few years ago, you could see Aerosmith, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Kiss, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on the road. Now, all gone," they mourn.