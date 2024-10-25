Adult Entertainment Star Garners Backlash For Mocking Military Members And Saying She Hopes They Get PTSD

Former adult entertainment star Mia Khalifa is drawing controversy for a recent social media post. She mocked U.S. military members and said she hoped they get PTSD.

Videos by Wide Open Country

She said she hoped they'd get "their little brain[s] all scrambled up" while fighting in wars.

"Good morning to everyone who is not in the US military," Khalifa starts the video posted to her X account. "Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn't belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn't care about them."

"I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD. And come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!" she mocked using a baby voice. "See how much they care about you when you come back."

She also added while fake crying, Oh, I'm so sad, I p— my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.'"

The adult entertainment star also said that the government doesn't care about soldiers and won't help them when they're sick. She said, "Let's see how much the VA cares about you. Let's see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that's not yours. They're going to try to tell you to do breathing exercises. Because the US government does not give a f— about you. Once you cannot die for them. Once you're done, once you're a shell, they don't care about you."

Backlash For Adult Entertainment Star

As you can imagine, the responses to the video weren't great. People were understandably ticked off that the adult entertainment star would mock the military. Given her background in adult entertainment, it became a low but easy target.

One person wrote, "She wore a hijab for a p--n video she needs to keep her mouth closed." Another wrote, "She can't even go back to her own country."

Yet another wrote,"Has it become a trend to just shi on military soldiers to stay relevant?" One person questioned if she had PTSD, writing, "She literally has PTSD from all the p--n she made."

Another wrote, "Lmfao. A p--n star is trying to insult men and women that serve their nation."

Yet another wrote, "Her kids gonna suffer much greater PTSD when they hear their friends talk about their mom's former job."