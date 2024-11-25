Adoptive Parents Allegedly Tortured And Murdered 10-Year-Old Son

On Thursday, November 21, police arrested Alejandra Marin and Juan Sanchez Moreno in California for allegedly torturing and murdering their 10-year-old adoptive son. The unnamed minor was, according to a press release, in "medical distress" and was transported to a local hospital. Hours later, however, the boy died after his health rapidly declined.

At 6:28 p.m., deputies arrived at a Moreno Valley location in response to a juvenile medical aid call. That is where they found the 10-year-old boy who was in distress, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Office press release. Deputies were quick to notice that the juvenile "revealed signs of possible neglect and abuse." Paramedics later transported the boy to a local hospital.

"Several hours later, the juvenile's health declined, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital," reads the press release. "Based on the circumstances, the Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit was requested to respond and assumed the investigation." Previously, the Riverside Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit was in charge of the investigation.

Adoptive Parents, Arrested

Both the Homicide and the Special Victims units were able to track down the 10-year-old boy's adoptive parents. These are 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno. According to the press release, they were arrested for "murder, torture, and child abuse," and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

According to inmate search records seen by PEOPLE, Alejandra Marin was booked at the detention center with no bail. She is scheduled for a court appearance on November 26. Regarding Juan Sanchez Moreno, no booking or court records were obtained.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," concludes the Riverside County Sheriff's Office press release. "If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Central Homicide Investigator S. Denham or Master Investigator R. Deanne at 951-955-2777."

In the state of California, according to the California Department of Social Services, there have been 21 cases of child fatality incidents up to the second quarter of 2024. In the previous year, 112 child deaths were recorded, with 90 near fatalities also recorded in 2023.

There are no further reported details regarding the 10-year-old's death at the time.