Adopted Woman Realizes Facebook Friend Is Her Real Father

A journalist from Georgia ended up uncovering much more than she bargained for while searching for her biological father. During her investigations, the adopted woman ended up unearthing a child trafficking ring and eventually finding her lost father and mother through Facebook.

Videos by Wide Open Country

During a clear-out of the house of who the adopted woman previously believed to be her mother, she uncovered her birth certificate. Despite the name being correct, she found the birth date to be wrong.

This triggered Tamuna Museridze's natural journalistic curiosity, and it led her to discover that she was adopted. The birth certificate was a fake. So, in an effort to find her missing father and mother, she started a Facebook page called Vedzeb.

However, this snowballed and ended up uncovering a Georgian child trafficking ring. Parents were being told their babies had died at birth but were instead being given to other families. Her Facebook page ended up unearthing thousands of stolen babies along with this adopted woman.

Adopted Woman Reunited With Mother And Father Through Facebook

Through this platform, Tamuna Museridze was contacted by a woman who claimed she had an auntie who gave birth around this time. However, when Museridze reached out, the woman at the end of the phone screamed and denied it.

But, despite her denial, the original woman stuck by her claim. She submitted a DNA test along with Museridze and it turned out she was her cousin. She confronted the woman again, and she admitted to the fact.

The adopted woman then asked for the identity of her father. Despite only being a one-night stand, she remembered and gave her his name. Not only was the name familiar, but her father had been helping her search for missing families on Facebook for three years.

Gurgen Korava, her father, was unaware he had ever had a child. Out of shame her mother had hidden her pregnancy and given her away at birth. She had told no one. Even now, she begged Tamuna Museridze to tell people she was one of the stolen children, but she refused. She said it would be too disrespectful to the others she had helped already.

Through Facebook, the adopted woman is not reunited with her father. However, her mother still remains separate from her, preferring to be alone.