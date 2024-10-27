Adele Reveals She's Partially Deaf Following Ear Infection That Was Worse Than Childbirth

Like a goalkeeper's hands or a pilot's eyes, a singer's ears are core to their continued success and ability to perform. As Adele has revealed, she has recently suffered from a chronic ear infection that has left her temporarily deaf and in a lot of pain.

The Tottenham-born singer told the LA crowd she had been suffering from the ear infection for months after picking it up in Munich. "I've never had one before," Adele said about her ear infection. "It's the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It's a rare water bacteria."

Anyone who has been unlucky enough to have suffered from an ear infection knows just how painful they can be. The pain fills every inch of your skull, and the problems end up affecting much more than just hearing. Due to the nature of the ear, balance and coordination are often thrown off too.

Adele And Her Ear Are On The Mend

However, despite being in a huge amount of pain and temporarily deafened, she is getting better. The process was no easy one in part due to mistakes made by doctors when giving Adele her ear medicines.

"It's very hard to treat." she continued to tell her avid fans in LA. "I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times. I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear." Adele is now on the right treatment for an ear infection, and getting back to her former showbiz self.

Losing hearing can be devastating for an artist like Adele, so keeping her ears healthy is a priority. Ear damage is a common problem with musicians. Constant exposure to loud music, concerts, and studios can tax the delicate inner workings of an ear. I'm sure Adele had some worries when her ear infection started to make her a little deaf.

She was booked in to sing ten nights in Ceasars Palace in LA and has managed to keep the dates. The worst of the pain has passed, and the antibiotics are doing their job. Despite a little deafness, I am sure her show was as on-point and in tune as always.